Arbitrator Awards U of M Faculty Salary Increase

WINNIPEG — An arbitrator has awarded a salary increase to members of the University of Manitoba Faculty Association.

Toronto arbitrator William Kaplan overruled a provincial government mandate and awarded a 6.75 increase over three years to conclude 2021 round of collective bargaining.

“We are very pleased with this decision,” said UMFA president Orvie Dingwall.

“After six years of Conservative government interference and having our salaries essentially frozen, we needed significant improvements to our compensation in order to remain competitive with Canada’s research universities. This ruling helps ensure that we are able to retain the top professors, instructors, and librarians who provide quality public education to students in Manitoba.”

The ruling comes following a 35-day strike last year and after the U of M administration and UMFA agreed to binding arbitration to end the strike.

The salary increases will be divided into 2.25 percent yearly increments from 2021-2024.

The arbitrator also ruled that the university’s administration must pay faculty for the teaching they did after the strike, which ensured students completed their fall term courses, and started winter term in time to graduate on time. The ruling also stated UMFA members be paid for time spent completing their research and service duties.