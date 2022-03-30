Winnipeg Jets Place Connor and Schmidt in COVID-19 Protocol

By The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and defenceman Nate Schmidt have been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The move was made just hours ahead of tonight’s road game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Connor and Schmidt will miss at least three games — tonight in Buffalo, Thursday in Toronto and Saturday at home against Los Angeles — due to a mandatory five-day quarantine.

Health permitting, they can return to action on April 6 when the Jets host the Detroit Red Wings.

Connor is the Jets leading scorer with 41 goals and 41 assists in 67 games, while Schmidt has tallied four goals and 27 assists in 66 games.

Heading into Wednesday’s games, Winnipeg trailed the Dallas Stars by three points for the final wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference.