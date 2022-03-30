U of M Pledges $1M to Emergency Bursaries for Students

WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba is pledging up to $1 million to emergency bursaries for students impacted by extraordinary life events.

U of M president and vice-chancellor Michael Benarroch says the funding will provide support to students who lose access to funds for various reasons, including related to the war in Ukraine.

“Manitoba is home to one of the largest populations of Ukraine diaspora in Canada and we take our obligation to address this crisis seriously,” said Benarroch.

“We recognize that war and geopolitical events can impact our international students, and that domestic students can similarly experience emergencies that impact their finances and create unexpected need.

Students can apply for assistance and use other supports the university has available.