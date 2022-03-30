Winnipeg Transit Launches Scheduling App

Winnipeg Transit has launched a long-overdue app to provide riders with schedule and trip-planning information.

The new app is available on the App Store and Google Play, and is also accessible via a mobile-friendly browser version.

Transit says users who choose to log in to the app will be able to save their trip settings, including their favourite stops and routes.

“This vital passenger information will now be available in French, bringing this service in line with French language service expectations, particularly benefitting French-speaking New Canadians,” said Councillor Matt Allard, chairperson of the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works.

“We continue to develop and improve this tool to better serve transit users in the 21st century and take advantage of the power and potential of this technology.”

Transit users can provide feedback on the app by May 30 to help improve functionality, through the mobile apps directly or by email. Once feedback has been gathered, the app will replace the schedule information tools currently available for desktop and mobile browsers, including BUSguide and tools on transit’s website.