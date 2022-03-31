Northern Beekeeping Project Receives Provincial Funding

WINNIPEG — The province is providing $8,000 towards a northern beekeeping project operated by Frontier School Division.

Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere says the funding will encourage local food sustainability and provide educational opportunities to students.

“Now more than ever with increased food costs, it is important for Manitobans to not only define their own food systems but strengthen community-led development,” said Lagimodiere.

FSD plans to start and maintain the project as part of its Grow North Program in Leaf Rapids with a goal to show successful care and management of bees, increased production of honey and knowledge of beekeeping.

Excess honey produced would be available to the school and communities.

The funding is coming through the Northern Health Food Initiative program.