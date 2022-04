Manitoba RCMP are investigating a homicide in Thompson after a 30-year-old man was injured at a home on Princeton Drive.

The victim was located at around 11 p.m. Wednesday suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

RCMP are treating the death as a homicide.

A 25-year-old Split Lake woman has been arrested and remains in custody.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.