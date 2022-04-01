Brandon Store Clerk Assaulted with Chocolate Bunny

A store clerk in Brandon was assaulted with a chocolate bunny during a robbery on Thursday.

Brandon police say a suspect entered a business in the 3400 block of Victoria Avenue and attempted to steal merchandise. During the ordeal, an employee confronted the 27-year-old man, but was struck with a “Mr. Solid” chocolate bunny, causing minor injuries.

The suspect fled but was located nearby. He was arrested in possession of the stolen items, which were returned to the store.

He was released to appear in court on June 2 on charges of assault and theft under $5,000.

In a news release, Brandon police clarified that the incident wasn’t an April Fools’ Day joke.

“While the weapon of choice in this case may have been atypical of what a suspect would normally use, it does not change the fact that retail employees face a daily challenge when dealing with theft,” police said. “Suspects who steal from businesses can often be unpredictable and violent towards employees, and in some cases they may use whatever weapon is available to them at the time.”

Easter is on April 17.