Long Guns Seized from Virden Home: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have seized several guns and made an arrest in Virden after being tipped off to the weapons cache.

Police searched a home on Princess Street West on March 24, where they located five long guns and ammunition. One of the guns was also loaded.

Justin Boyd, 33, was arrested and charged with multiple firearms offences.

While being arrested, RCMP say Boyd was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and released from custody pending a court date.

RCMP continue to investigate.