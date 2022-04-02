Temporary Road Closures for Daly Overpass Project

Construction of the new Daly Overpass in Brandon will temporarily close roadways in the area beginning Monday, April 4.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure says the Pacific Avenue loop under Highway 10 (18th Street) and Pacific Avenue west of 15th Street to 18th Street will be closed to all traffic starting at 6 a.m.

Signage will be posted to inform motorists to use Rosser and Princess avenues as alternate connections to and from 18th Street.

The closure will be in place until approximately December 2022.

The Daly Overpass project involves the construction of a new four-lane bridge with a separate pedestrian and active transportation bridge. The design will also include new on and off-ramps to connect 18th Street with Pacific Avenue, new pathways, sidewalk and pavement upgrades.