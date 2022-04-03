Elderly Man Attacked with Machete in North End

WINNIPEG — An elderly man was assaulted and suffered severe facial trauma early Saturday morning in the area of Selkirk Street and Parr Avenue.

Police responded to the attack at around 2:15 a.m. after witnesses reported several suspects were involved, including one armed with a machete.

The victim was located lying on the ground and transported to hospital in stable condition.

Air 1 and the K9 unit tracked down the suspects to a nearby home.

Zachias Bob Thunder Black, 20, and a 16-year-old boy were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.