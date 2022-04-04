Obby Khan Sworn in as Fort Whyte MLA

WINNIPEG — Newly-elected Progressive Conservative Fort Whyte MLA Obby Khan was officially sworn in to his new position at the Manitoba legislature on Monday.

Khan narrowly won a byelection in his riding on March 22 to fill the seat left vacant by former premier Brian Pallister.

“I want to express my gratitude to Fort Whyte residents for placing their trust in me. I am humbled and honored [sic] to be their representative in this legislature,” Khan said in a statement.

“I promise to work hard every day to be a strong voice for my community, a positive leader, and an advocate for their priorities.”

Khan is the first Muslim MLA in the province’s history and the first to be sworn in on the Quran.