Shawn Mendes Coming to Winnipeg This Summer

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes will bring his “Wonder: The World Tour” to Winnipeg this summer.

The Grammy nominee will perform Thursday, July 7 at Canada Life Centre with special guest Dermot Kennedy.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. A presale begins Wednesday, April 6 at 10 a.m.