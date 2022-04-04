Xplornet Acquires Manitoba ISP Full Throttle Networks

New Brunswick-based Xplornet Communications has acquired Winnipeg Internet service provider Full Throttle Networks.

Xplornet, which is currently expanding its fibre network across Manitoba, says the acquisition will benefit customers as the company upgrades its towers with 5G technology to more than 350 rural and 30 First Nation communities.

“The acquisition of Full Throttle Networks supports our ambitious plan to offer more Manitobans access to the latest network technologies and fastest speeds,” said Bill Macdonald, executive vice-president, business development, Xplornet Communications Inc.

“We’re eager to bring the vast benefits of high-speed Internet connectivity to even more Manitobans so they can connect to what matters.”

Xplornet dug its roots in Manitoba in 2004 and now has offices in Brandon, which includes the national office for the Xplornet Enterprise Solutions division.

The financial terms of the acquisition weren’t released.