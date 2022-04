Backstreets back, alright!

The Backstreet Boys are returning to Winnipeg this summer with the DNA World Tour.

The band will play Canada Life Centre on Monday, August 29.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The band also released the first episode of their new docu-series “Making Of The DNA Tour,” giving fans an inside look at the preparation for their highly-anticipated world tour.