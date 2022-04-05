Manitoba First Nation Begins Investigating Former Residential School Site

By The Canadian Press

CROSS LAKE, Man. — A First Nation in northern Manitoba says it has identified 85 children it believes died at a residential school run by the Roman Catholic Church.

Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias said in a release Tuesday that St. Joseph’s was the main residential school in the area and closed in 1969.

Plans are to search the site with ground-penetrating radar as well as to review a collection of government, medical and church data to develop a database of student names.

There were two schools that operated in the community, also known as Cross Lake, that were both destroyed by fires, Monias said. The community is aware of one mass grave for children who died in one of the fires in 1930, he said.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has documented that one teacher and 12 children died.

A new school was rebuilt in 1940. By 1969, the schools were transferred to the province.

“When you lose an elder, you lose a part of your history and, similarly, when you lose a child, you lose a part of your future. This was the intent of the Canadian government and the religious institutions that were part of the residential school era,” Monias said in the release.

The community also plans a permanent monument to honour former students, including Cross Lake children who attended other residential schools.

The First Nation is calling on all levels of government, along with Roman Catholic Church authorities in Manitoba and the Vatican, to join the investigation.

In his statement, Monias recognized last week’s apology from Pope Francis for the abuse students were subjected to while being forced to attend residential schools, but he said he would have liked to hear more.

“Although Pope Francis made a historic apology last week, it saddens me he did not acknowledge the unmarked graves of the children who never made it home.”