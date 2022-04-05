Wanted Man on Bike Arrested with Drugs, Weapons: Police

A Winnipeg man has been charged after ditching his bike and running from police once they advised him he was under arrest.

Police spotted the suspect riding his bike in the area of Salter Street and Church Avenue on Monday afternoon. Officers recognized the man as having an arrest warrant out and attempted to take him into custody.

The suspect fled on foot and violently resisted arrested once one of the officers was able to catch up to him. A second officer arrived to help, when the suspect tried multiple times to reach into his jacket to grab a gun.

A search of the suspect led to the seizure of:

Loaded, .22 calibre sawed-off rifle with defaced serial number

11 additional rounds of ammunition

30 grams of fentanyl (ESV $3,500)

8 grams of methamphetamine (ESV $400)

2 knives

Richard Charles McIvor, 47, of Winnipeg, has been charged with 19 offences, including for firearms and drug possession, as well as two counts of assaulting a peace officer.