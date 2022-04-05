Polo Park Security Guard Carjacked in Parking Lot

WINNIPEG — A security guard at Polo Park Shopping Centre was carjacked early Tuesday while making his rounds in a patrol vehicle.

Police say a woman jumped on the hood and was able to enter the vehicle through the passenger door at around 12:30 a.m. The security guard exited the vehicle and tried to remove the suspect, but was shoved to the ground. The suspect was then able to get into the driver’s seat and take off. While leaving the scene, the vehicle struck the victim’s arm, causing a minor injury.

The vehicle was tracked using its GPS and officers were able to stop it in the North End at McGregor Street and Mountain Avenue.

A 21-year-old Winnipeg woman was arrested and faces charges of robbery, possession of methamphetamine and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

She remains in custody.