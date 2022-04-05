Goldeyes Sign Former Blue Jays’ Farmhand Reggie Pruitt

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed former Toronto Blue Jays’ farmhand Reggie Pruitt.

The centre fielder was announced to the team’s roster on Tuesday and appeared in a combined 74 games for the Double-A Northeast’s New Hampshire Fisher Cats and the Triple-A East’s Buffalo Bisons.

The Kennesaw, Georgia native spent the 2021 season in the high minors of the Blue Jays’ organization.

“I’m excited about adding Reggie,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney.

“We were looking for a young, athletic outfielder that can run it down in centre field. Our park’s a tough centre field to play, and you need someone that’s really good out there. Reggie is an intriguing talent. He seems very excited, he’s very hungry, and we’re glad to have him.”

In 2019, Pruitt combined for 48 stolen bases between the Low-A Midwest League’s Lansing Lugnuts and the High-A Florida State League’s Dunedin Blue Jays. The 6-foot, 180-pound outfielder’s 40 steals for Lansing ranked second in the Midwest League.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 21 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season.