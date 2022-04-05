Bowman Shakes Up Inner Circle with Additions to EPC, Finance

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has made changes to his inner circle after Councillor Scott Gillingham resigned from two powerful committees on Monday.

Bowman has appointed Councillor Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan) as the new chairperson for the standing policy committee on finance and Councillor Markus Chambers (St. Norbert — Seine River) as the new chairperson for the standing policy Committee on innovation and economic development.

“With today’s announcement, I would like to thank both Councillors for agreeing to take on more responsibility in their service to Winnipeggers,” Bowman said in a statement.

“I would also like to welcome Councillor Chambers to Executive Policy Committee.”

Both appointments are effective immediately.

Gillingham, who served as finance chair for five years, will work with Browaty on the transition and preparation for next week’s finance committee meeting.

“I believe now is the time for me to step back from these roles so that I can dedicate more of my time and attention to participating in the important debate we all need to have over the coming months about our city’s future,” Gillingham said in a statement on Monday.

It’s rumoured the St. James councillor will throw his name into next fall’s mayoral race to succeed Bowman, who isn’t seeking a third term as mayor.