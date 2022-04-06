Man Fatally Struck by Vehicle Near Gods Lake Narrows

Two people are facing charges following a fatal pedestrian crash near Gods Lake Narrows last Friday.

Manitoba RCMP responded to the crash on the winter road approximately four kilometres west of the community at around 4 a.m. on April 1.

They found an abandoned vehicle stuck in the snow with front end damage. Further down the road, police located a seriously injured person. One officer administered CPR, while the other drove to the local nursing station.

The 22-year-old man from Gods Lake Narrows was later pronounced deceased.

Officers were able to identify the driver and passenger involved and arrested two people.

A 29-year-old woman, who was the passenger, and a 34-year-old woman, who was driving the vehicle, face charges of failing to stop at the scene of a collision resulting in death.

Both were released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Gods Lake Narrows RCMP continue to investigate.