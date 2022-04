WINNIPEG — A man in his 20s has succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Maginot Street.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle met with police and has been identified.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-7085.