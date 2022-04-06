Manitoba Offering Second COVID Vaccine Booster

WINNIPEG — Following a recommendation earlier this week from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, Manitoba will be offering a second COVID-19 booster dose to select groups.

The second booster dose will be available to:

Residents of personal care homes and elderly persons housing congregate living sites (such as supportive housing and assisted living) with no age limit

Individuals aged 70 or older who live in the community

First Nations, Inuit and Metis people aged 50 or older, regardless of where they live

The province says the booster should be Pfizer or Moderna and given at least six months after the last booster dose. Based on the timing of previous vaccine campaigns for these groups, the second booster will be offered as early as mid-April and remain available over the coming months.

Most people will be receiving their fourth dose of the vaccine, however, some immunocompromised people may be receiving their fifth dose based on a series of earlier doses.

While the province has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions and scaled back how it reports on the virus, weekly epidemiology reports, including vaccination coverage, are still available online.