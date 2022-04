Winnipeg police have lost a former member of their beloved canine team.

Former police service dog (PSD) Nero passed away on Tuesday.

Police say Nero was paired with Sgt. Shawn Lowry and was certified in explosive detection in May 2017. In August 2017, PSD Nero was certified with the National Odour Recognition Testing program via the ATF of the U.S. Dept of Justice.

PSD Nero retired from the service on March 11, 2022.