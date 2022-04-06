McKay Departing Wesmen Basketball for Dalhousie Opportunity

WINNIPEG — Tanya McKay is stepping down after 26 years of leading the University of Winnipeg Wesmen women’s basketball team.

The head coach has accepted a position at Dalhousie University in Halifax, where she will continue to lead a group of young women on the Tigers’ court.

“My decision is a personal one: It’s time to go home and be there for my parents.

I am grateful for my time in Winnipeg and the University of Winnipeg, which has been my second home for 36 years,” McKay said in a statement.

McKay, a native of Sackville, N.S., has spent the past 30 years with Winnipeg Wesmen Athletics.

“A player, a wife, a mom, and coach, I have grown up a lot since arriving in Winnipeg in 1986, and I’m thankful to former athletic director Aubrey Ferris, who took a chance on me and gave me my dream job in 1996.

During her time with the Wesmen, McKay coached more than 100 student-athletes and made five national championship appearances, claiming three silver medals and two bronze.

“Our current student-athletes are tremendous ambassadors for our university and I will truly miss coming to work every day to be a part of your journey. I leave here knowing the program will be in good hands but also knowing how difficult it will be to say goodbye.”

McKay leaves behind a legacy of being the winningest and longest-tenured head coach in the program’s history.

Outside of the Wesmen, she also twice served as an assistant coach in national programs: 1999 at the World University Games, and 2000 with the junior national team at the Francophone Games.

The Wesmen will soon commence a national search to find McKay’s replacement for the 2022-23 season.