Seven Arrested After Dauphin RCMP Seize Weapons, Drugs

Seven people were arrested in Dauphin last week once Manitoba RCMP executed a search warrant at a home.

On March 31, officers seized two firearms, four machetes, bear spray, approximately 43 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine and hydromorphone.

A 34-year-old Dauphin woman is facing multiple counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking. She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP say the other six people were released without charges, however, further arrests are expected.