Seven Arrested After Dauphin RCMP Seize Weapons, Drugs

April 7, 2022 2:25 PM | News


Dauphin Seizure

RCMP in Dauphin seized weapons and drugs during an investigation on March 31, 2022. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Seven people were arrested in Dauphin last week once Manitoba RCMP executed a search warrant at a home.

On March 31, officers seized two firearms, four machetes, bear spray, approximately 43 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine and hydromorphone.

A 34-year-old Dauphin woman is facing multiple counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking. She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

RCMP say the other six people were released without charges, however, further arrests are expected.


