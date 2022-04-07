$7M in Funding for Manitoba Students with Special Needs

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government will spend an additional $7 million on educational support for students with special needs.

Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko made the announcement Thursday, saying the funding will provide student-specific supports determined by school teams, such as increased access to behaviour specialist supports, specialized programming or educational assistants.

“We know there have been impacts on learning during the pandemic and this funding reflects the high priority the provincial government places on special needs education for Manitobans,” said Ewasko.

The investment will provide all Manitoba school divisions with an increase in their special needs level 2 and 3 funding, which can be used to provide student-specific supports to help address special learning needs. Divisions will not be required to submit applications, with some exceptions.

Ewasko also announced the upcoming intake of the Teachers’ Idea Fund will focus on projects that promote mental health and well-being for students and educators.