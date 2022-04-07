Province Providing $510K to 211 Manitoba Service

WINNIPEG — A new round of provincial funding will provide $510,000 to United Way Winnipeg for the continued operation of its 211 service.

The phone line connects Manitobans to government, health and social services.

“It takes courage to reach out for help,” said Connie Walker, president and CEO, United Way Winnipeg.

“211 Manitoba call takers are specially trained to help individuals find the resources they or their loved ones need. 211 Manitoba is all about finding the right support at the right time. We are so grateful to United Way donors and the Government of Manitoba for supporting 211 service in our province.”

The provincial funding will cover 2022-23 for the 24-hour service to continue to provide online, chat and phone services in more than 150 languages, outreach to service providers and marketing to create wider awareness of the service.