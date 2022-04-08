St. Vital Business Targeted by Teen in Five Robberies

Winnipeg police have charged a 13-year-old boy in connection to five commercial robberies over an eight-month period in St. Vital.

Police say the teen targeted a single business in the 600 block of Dakota Street on several occasions between August 9, 2021 and April 7, 2022.

In each case, the suspect brandished a knife and demanded cash before fleeing. He made off with money in four of the five attempts.

During two of the robberies, police say the teen held a knife to the throat of female employees, but they weren’t physically injured

In the latest incident on Thursday, the teen allegedly ran towards a female employee and pulled her down with the knife in his hand threatening to stab her. She wasn’t injured.

The suspect was soon located at an area residence and taken into custody.

The 13-year-old Winnipeg boy has been charged with five counts each of robbery and possession of a weapon, as well as three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He remains in custody.