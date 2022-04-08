Two Killed in Head-On Crash East of Neepawa

Two people were killed early Friday morning when their vehicles collided on Highway 16 about 21 kilometres east of Neepawa.

Manitoba RCMP say the head-on crash between two pickup trucks happened just before 5 a.m. between Road 74W and 75W.

One of the trucks had remained on the road, while the other entered the ditch.

Both men, a 44-year-old from Gladstone and a 50-year-old from the Sandy Bay First Nation, were pronounced deceased on scene. No other occupants were involved.

Spruce Plains RCMP continue to investigate.