Manitoba Schools Share in More Than $1.4M to Upgrade Tech

WINNIPEG — Schools across Manitoba are sharing more than $1.4 million from the provincial government to upgrade technology in industrial arts and technical vocational programs.

Through the Skills Strategy Equipment Enhancement Fund (SSEEF), school divisions will be able to purchase equipment to ensure their programs align with apprenticeship and industry standards.

“We want all children and youth to have access to an array of opportunities, so every learner experiences success through high-quality education that prepares them for lifelong learning,” said Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko.

“Providing funding support to school divisions to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for technical vocational and industrial arts education provides Manitoba students opportunities to gain valuable real world experience.”

River East Transcona School Division is receiving funding for two projects, including an electric vehicle.

“The electric vehicle will provide innovative learning concepts connected to environmental sustainability, renewable energy, physics, chemistry and math, and the new welding equipment will deliver opportunities for students as they use the most current equipment in the industry,” said Kelly Barkman, superintendent and CEO of RETSD.

The grants are being provided to 35 schools in the province. Details on applications for the 2022-23 grant program will be posted this spring.

Manitoba Education Technology Grants – April 8, 2022 by ChrisDca on Scribd