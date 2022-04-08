Manitoba Raises Red River Floodway Gates

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has activated the Red River Floodway gates just south of Winnipeg.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced on Twitter Friday the gates were being raised to better handle water levels within the city of Winnipeg.

I had the opportunity to raise the gates this morning to put the Red River Floodway into operation. #mbpoli #redriver #manitoba #WinnipegManitoba pic.twitter.com/MJgaP7f9mM — Doyle Piwniuk (@MinPiwniuk) April 8, 2022

The province said on Wednesday it was preparing to put the floodway into action in the next 24-48 hours.

With the floodway’s operation, the Red River at James Avenue in Winnipeg is expected to peak between 17.4 and 18.4 feet between April 10 and 16. As of Friday, James Avenue was sitting at 16.62 feet.

The forecast peak flow of the Red River at the floodway inlet is estimated to be between 42,000 and 46,000 cubic feet per second.

Manitoba is activating the Red River Floodway this morning. The province has closed Courchaine Road over the floodway structure between Turnbull Drive and Hwy 200 (St. Mary’s Rd.) — ChrisD.ca (@ChrisDca) April 8, 2022

Weather experts are predicting another swath of wintry weather in southern Manitoba mid to late next week, with the potential for a Colorado low and several centimetres of fresh snow.

Elsewhere, the Red River has peaked at Emerson, St. Jean Baptiste, and Letellier and is near peak at Morris. A flood warning remains for the Red River from St. Jean Baptiste to Morris, at St. Adolphe and in the vicinity of Selkirk due to ice jamming. A flood watch remains for the Red River from Emerson to the floodway inlet except areas under flood warning. There is a risk of moderate flooding in these areas.

Highway 75 is expected to remain open based on the current forecast, but a number of provincial roads are being affected by high water levels, often due to ice jams or blockages in drains, the province says.