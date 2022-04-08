Winnipeg Folk Festival Unveils Packed 2022 Lineup

After two years of silence, the Winnipeg Folk Festival is roaring back to life.

Festival organizers on Friday pulled back the much-anticipated curtain on the 2022 lineup that will belt the sounds of summer into Birds Hill Provincial Park July 7-10.

Among the headliners is Grammy award-winning alternative rock group Portugal. The Man., Australian self-taught multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana, Buddy Guy, Japanese Breakfast and Bahamas.

“We are so excited to get back out to Birds Hill Park with an incredible lineup for the return of the Winnipeg Folk Festival. With the support of our incredible community throughout the pandemic, we’ve been able to make a strong homecoming by bringing artists from all over and who appeal to all ages and all music lovers,” said Chris Frayer, artistic director of the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

“The incredible talent we have lined up will really highlight our artistic vision of presenting strong and diverse talent that will resonate with our audience.”

The Folk Festival has invited back some previous artists that couldn’t perform in 2020, owing to the pandemic. Last summer also didn’t allow the festival to go on for the second year in a row.

More than 60 artists are slated to perform over four days, including Americana artist Bobby Dove, rock ‘n’ roll favourite Boy Golden, Juno-nominated Del Barber, the sanguine lyrics of FONTINE, self-taught indie musician JayWood, singer-songwriter and performing artist Leith Ross and the deep baritone vocals of Richard Inman.

What else to expect

Indigenous Arctic soul band The Trade-Offs , Inuit throat singers PIQSIQ , multi-instrumentalist and R&B artist Sebastian Gaskin and traditional hoop dancer Shanley Spence .

, Inuit throat singers , multi-instrumentalist and R&B artist and traditional hoop dancer . Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Harrison teams up with musician, songwriter and producer Adrian Belew to play the “Talking Heads Remain in Light,” the band’s fourth studio album.

Tickets to the festival are on sale now starting at $80 for adult day tickets. Full weekend passes will run you $234.

Festival campground and quiet campground passes sold out in 2019 and the festival is nearing a sell-out for 2022. For tickets and more information, visit WinnipegFolkFestival.ca.