Manitoba Seeking Input on Future Tuition, Student Fees

WINNIPEG — A new survey has been launched by the province to seek input on a future tuition and student fee policy.

Until recently, the Advanced Education Administration Act used a formula of consumer price index plus five percent to set the maximum allowable tuition increase every year for post-secondary institutions.

The previous formula was removed last year and established the government’s authority to implement guidelines and regulations to regulate university and college tuition and fees.

“We are committed to ensuring tuition increases for post-secondary institutions occur at a rate that is realistic for students to afford, but also provides colleges and universities enough funds for the delivery of high-quality programming now and into the future,” said Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes.

“We have already consulted with post-secondary institution administration and student associations, and work is underway to reach out to faculty associations. We also invite all Manitobans to participate in this online survey and provide feedback.”

A public survey is available on EngageMB.ca until May 21 to determine the province’s next steps.

Reyes says the new post-secondary tuition and student fee policy won’t take effect until the 2023-24 academic year.