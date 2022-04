Deaths of Three Found in Manitoba House Fire Considered Suspicious: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating the deaths of three people as suspicious following a fatal house fire in Portage la Prairie.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on 7th Street SE at around 1 a.m. Sunday. Once the blaze was extinguished, the bodies of three people were located inside.

Their deaths are being treated as suspicious, according to police.

One man is currently in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate and say further details will be released when available.