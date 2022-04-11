Local Blood Donations Needed This Easter

WINNIPEG — Manitobans are being encouraged to roll up their sleeves and donate blood as Easter weekend approaches.

Canadian Blood Services is asking for blood and plasma donations over the upcoming long weekend, as many will be returning to their normal holiday gatherings this year amid lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

“Travel and family activities make it difficult for people to find time to donate, but the demand for blood and blood products never stops,” CBS said in a statement. “Patients are grateful for Canadians who take the time to donate.”

In Winnipeg, there are open appointments to fill at donation events that run:

Friday, April 15 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, April 18 — 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Same-day appointments are available every day at many donor centres and community events across the country.

Those who have travelled to the United States in the last 14 days will not be eligible to donate until at least 14 days after they have returned.

Appointments to donate blood, plasma, platelets, as well as potential stem cells, can be made online at Blood.ca or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).