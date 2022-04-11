Ringo Starr Coming to Winnipeg This Fall

Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band are coming to Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre in the fall.

Starr, with fellow members Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter, will play for a local audience on Tuesday, October 4.

“It is so great to finally announce all these shows we had planned for 2020, and I am really looking forward to playing them,” Starr said in a news release on Monday.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.