Super-Spike Volleyball Tournament Returning This Summer

WINNIPEG — After two years of hiatus owing to the pandemic, the popular Super-Spike volleyball tournament is returning this summer.

The two-day festival event at Maple Grove Rugby Park will run July 22-23 with Canadian stars Delaney Jane and Rêve headlining the main stage.

Now in its 19th year, the festival will also feature ultimate frisbee as an additional component to volleyball.

Teams wanting to register for Western Canada’s largest outdoor volleyball tournament can do so online at SuperSpike.ca. Early bird registration fees for teams are $49 per person through to June 4th. All Super-Spike tournament participants receive free access to the concert series and on-site festivities.

All funds raised this year will go to support Volleyball Manitoba and its grassroots programs. Since its inception, Super-Spike has raised more than $1.3 million for local non-profit organizations.