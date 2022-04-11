Youth Abducted from Winnipeg Bus Stop, Sexually Assaulted: Police

Winnipeg police have charged a man after a 12-year-old boy was abducted from a bus stop and sexually assaulted last Saturday evening.

The victim was waiting for a bus on Main Street near The Forks when an unknown man offered him candy. When the boy refused, the suspect took hold of his arm and forcefully walked him to a residence in the 400 block of Stradbrook Avenue.

Police say that’s when the boy was given alcohol, verbally threatened and sexually assaulted. He was able to escape when the suspect fell asleep and police were contacted. The boy was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Officers arrested Paramvir Singh Saini, 44, at the same residence.

He has been charged with several offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

The accused remains in custody.