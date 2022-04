Three Days Grace Returning to Winnipeg in November

Canadian rockers Three Days Grace will have a busy spring and summer on tour, but that will just be a warm-up.

The band’s Canadian and U.S. tour will have them on the road well into the fall, with a date of November 17 at Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre.

Special guests The Warning & The Standstills will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 14 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.