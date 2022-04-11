Winnipeg Ice Crush Tigers 8-2 to Clinch Regular-Season Title

By The Canadian Press

Benjamin Zloty, Matthew Savoie and Connor McClennon each scored two goals as part of the Winnipeg Ice‘s 8-2 demolishment of the Medicine Hat Tigers to help them clinch the WHL regular-season title on Sunday.

It’s the second time in franchise history the Ice (51-10-5) have won a regular-season title.

Winnipeg has already amass a team record 107 points and 51 wins this season with two more games to play.

Mikey Milne also scored for Winnipeg and added three assists in the victory.

Tyler MacKenzie and Noah Danielson were the Tigers’ (11-52-4) goal scorers in the loss.

Winnipeg only carried a 3-2 lead after Danielson scored at 11:07 of the second period, but Savoie scored his first of the night at the 15:33 mark and that opened the floodgates to four more Ice goals that went unanswered.