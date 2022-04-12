RCMP Advise Against Storm Travel on Manitoba Highways

Manitoba RCMP are advising motorists to avoid travel on roadways during the upcoming snowstorm.

A Colorado low will bring hazardous winter conditions to southern Manitoba beginning overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday and Thursday.

“We are anticipating the closure of highways and roads throughout southern Manitoba due to the oncoming winter storm. Drivers are urged to get to their destinations today, to stay home and to only travel if absolutely necessary,” said RCMP spokesperson Corporal Julie Courchaine.

“Our officers across southern Manitoba are getting prepared for the storm but even with snowmobiles and other tracked vehicles at the ready, officers may still not be able to reach stranded motorists.”

If you must travel, the RCMP has the following safety reminders:

Check road conditions before heading out.

Advise someone of your travel and what road/highway you will be taking and what time you expect to arrive.

Ensure your cell phone is fully charged.

Carry a winter safety kit with a flashlight, emergency food and water, candles, blankets, booster cables, tow straps and a shovel.

If stranded in a snowbank, ensure your vehicle’s exhaust is clear and free of snow.

Slow down, use caution and drive to conditions.

Increase your distance between other vehicles as stopping distance is double on an icy road.

Do not drive on closed roads or highways.

Being aware and prepared will keep you and others safe on our roads.

In anticipation of the potentially historical blizzard, CAA Manitoba will close its retail stores in Winnipeg and Brandon on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Keeping our members safe is of vital importance to us and in this case, the safest thing to do is stay home,” says Tim Scott, president of CAA Manitoba.

“Change your travel plans. Don’t drive anywhere if you can avoid it. Stock up on needed medication, food, water and make sure your emergency kit is ready to go.”

CAA Manitoba expects an increase in calls for roadside assistance and is scheduling additional drivers, and adding associates in their call centre.

“It really is best to stay home if you can,” Scott added. “We hope all Manitobans stay safe for the next few days.”