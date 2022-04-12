Manitoba Budget Offers Tax Cuts, Some Additional Health-Care Spending

By Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government’s annual budget is proposing a number of tax cuts and promising to help a health-care system battered by COVID-19.

The Progressive Conservative government says it plans to boost its education tax rebate for residential and farm properties to 37.5 per cent from 25 per cent, which would save the average homeowner $196 a year. A similar tax credit for renters is to be expanded to more recipients, including people in social housing.

The Tories have already promised to phase out the education tax over several years, although they are moving to do so more slowly than former premier Brian Pallister had discussed before he retired last fall and was succeeded by Heather Stefanson.

The government is also planning to cut annual registration fees for most non-commercial vehicles by another $10, following two similar cuts in recent years.

Some companies are to get a break as the province increases the threshold at which employers pay a tax on their payroll to $2 million from $1.75 million in total remuneration.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen said the government can cut taxes at a time when health care is stressed and deficits are ongoing.

“We simply think it’s not correct to make Manitobans wait. We think that they need relief now. They need affordability now,” Friesen said Tuesday.

In health care, the province is promising $9 million to expand intensive care unit capacity. Manitoba’s shortage of ICU beds was so severe during the COVID-19 pandemic that at one point dozens of patients were sent to other provinces in an attempt to free up beds.

The government is also promising $110 million to reduce a backlog of surgeries and diagnostic tests that were postponed during the pandemic, although it has not set a target date for eliminating the backlog.

With expected economic growth and a rise in federal transfer payments, the province is forecasting a deficit of $548 million, down from $1.4 billion in the last fiscal year. With the exception of a small surplus in 2020, Manitoba has not seen a balanced budget since 2008 and is not expecting to see another until 2028.

