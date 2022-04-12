Officer Assaulted During Traffic Stop in Niverville

A Manitoba RCMP officer was assaulted last week while attempting to arrest a man pulled over during a traffic stop in Niverville.

The officer stopped a vehicle at around 2 p.m. on April 7 on 6th Avenue South. As the officer approached the driver, the man became aggressive and threatened the officer.

When the officer told the man he was under arrest for uttering threats, he resisted and began to fight the officer. A passerby stopped to assist the officer, who was on the highway engaged with the suspect at the time.

Lyall James Hudson, 51, of Niverville, has been charged with assault on a police officer, uttering threats and resisting arrest.

The officer suffered minor injuries.