All Winnipeg School Buses Cancelled Wednesday and Thursday

All Winnipeg school buses will be parked Wednesday and Thursday owing to a predicted historic snowstorm tracking into southern Manitoba.

City school divisions confirmed Tuesday buses won’t be running, including in Pembina Trails, River East Transcona, Seven Oaks, St. James-Assiniboia, Louis-Riel and Winnipeg.

A decision on whether to close schools hasn’t yet been made and will be determined by 6 a.m. on both days.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Winnipeg and southern Manitoba, with upwards of 30-50 cm of snow accompanied by northerly winds gusting 60-70 km/h.

“Travel will become increasingly difficult as the day progresses Wednesday, with widespread highway closures a near-certainty,” Environment Canada says. “By Wednesday evening even travel within communities may become impossible as the heavy snow and strong winds continue… and more of the same is expected on Thursday.

“Do not plan to travel — this storm has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades. Stock up on needed supplies and medications now. Power outages are likely, rural areas in particular should be prepared for extended outages.”

Conditions are expected to approve on Friday as the winds taper off and the heaviest snow moves into northern Ontario.