Manitoba RCMP, Winnipeg Police Search for Suspect in Deaths of Mother, Two Children

By The Canadian Press

Manitoba RCMP say a man is wanted on three counts of second-degree murder after the bodies of a mother and her two young children were found in the wreckage of a house fire.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze on Sunday at a home in Portage la Prairie west of Winnipeg.

The bodies of the 32-year-old mother, six-year-old girl and three-year-old boy were found inside.

Mounties say the deaths have been confirmed to be homicides.

RCMP and Winnipeg police are searching for 50-year-old Trevis Mcleod, who is also charged with arson.

Police say he is believed to still be in Winnipeg, is considered dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

“We know this is a very difficult time for the community,” RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine said in a news release Monday.

“We want to assure the residents of Portage la Prairie that our officers are doing everything they can to move this investigation forward.”