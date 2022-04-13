Province Introduces Three-Year Plan for Infrastructure Spending

The province says they will spend $2.4 billion over three years on new infrastructure in Manitoba.

Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk said the money will be spent on several initiatives, including the previously announced new interchange on the Perimeter Highway and St.Mary’s Road, and the design of another interchange on the Perimeter Highway and McGillvray Boulevard.

At least $500 million will be spent on highways, he added.

“For the first time in our province’s history, a three-year capital plan is introduced to address key priorities to strengthen, invest and build on the province’s infrastructure,” said Piwniuk.

Other infrastructure projects include the first three years of building the Lake Manitoba Outlet Channels project, and rehabilitating the Rivers Dam.

The three-year plan is in response to public engagement that the province did last year. In that feedback, 3,400 people provided their feedback, said Piwniuk.

A map of Manitoba’s infrastructure projects can be found here.

-Staff