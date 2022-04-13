St. Norbert Man Dies After Being Shot on Burrows Avenue

Winnipeg police say a man is dead after he was shot on Burrows Avenue Monday morning.

Police said the man, Brandon David Thomas Richard, 28, of St. Norbert, was found injured at a scene in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue.

He had been dropped off at the hospital at about 4 a.m. and staff there alerted police to the man’s injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit says it’s believed he was shot in the early hours of the morning before being dropped off at the hospital.

Richard died later in the day due to his injuries.

The Homicide Unit is now investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508.

