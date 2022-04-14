Easter Weekend Hours: What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg

Here’s a rundown of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule for Good Friday (April 15) and Easter Monday (April 18) in Winnipeg.

Civic Offices

Closed on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, 2022

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Closed on Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17 (Open Easter Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Grant Park — Closed on Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17 (Open Easter Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

St. Vital Centre — Closed on Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17 (Open Easter Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Polo Park — Open Friday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sunday, April 17 (Open Easter Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Open Friday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Sunday, April 17 (Open Easter Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Manitoba Liquor Marts

All Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed on Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17. For specific store hours throughout the weekend, visit liquormarts.ca/hours.

Attractions

The Manitoba Museum is open Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. but closed on Monday.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open daily all weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is closed on Friday but open on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The WAG will be closed on Monday.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but closed on Sunday and Monday.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Friday and Monday as their collection day.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open over the long weekend, while the Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Winnipeg Transit

On Friday, April 15, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Indoor Pools

On Friday, April 15, Pan Am Pool will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1p.m. – 5 p.m.; and Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre will be open from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. All other pools are closed.

On Sunday, April 17, all sites regularly scheduled to be open, will close at 4 p.m.

On Monday, April 18, Pan Am Pool will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1p.m. – 5 p.m.; and Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre will be open from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. All other pools are closed.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Friday, April 15 and Sunday, April 17.

Select libraries will be open on Monday, April 18.

Fitness & Leisure Centres

On Friday, April 15, Pan Am Pool will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre will be open from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. All other Fitness Centres are closed.

On Sunday, April 17, all sites regularly scheduled to be open, will close at 4 p.m.

On Monday, April 18, Pan Am Pool will be open from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre will be open from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. All other Fitness Centres are closed.

Animal Services

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18; it will be open on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17 from noon until 5 p.m.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; however, the Administration Office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed as of Friday, April 15, reopening on Tuesday, April 19.