Manitoba’s Flood Risk Receding as Water Levels Drop

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s flood response is winding down as water levels recede.

The province has discontinued usage of the Portage Diversion and will end the operation of the Red River Floodway on Friday as flows on the Red River continue to decrease.

This week’s snowstorm indicates 15 to 35 cm of snow has fallen in much of southern Manitoba and the Interlake and Parklands regions, with some localized areas receiving up to 40 to 50 cm. Before noon Friday, another five to 15 cm is expected in southern and central Manitoba.

As temperatures are expected to remain near freezing until April 21, the melt and runoff will be delayed.

“Initial indications are the latest snow storm is not going to change the flood outlook significantly,” the province said in a statement. “Spring runoff has peaked at most southern Manitoba rivers.”

An updated river forecast will be released next week once data is collected from total snowfall amounts.