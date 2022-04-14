Two Charged After Traffic Stop Leads to Weapons Seizure

A traffic stop in the North End led Winnipeg police to seize several weapons early Wednesday.

Officers pulled over a vehicle at Salter Street and Selkirk Avenue at around 1 a.m. During the stop, police noticed an altered can of bear spray in the front of the vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

A further search turned up a concealed sawed-off rifle and ammunition.

Robert Paul Douglas McKay, 38, and Kelsey Ramsey Patrick, 44, have been charged with weapons offences.

Both suspects remain in custody.